Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government will issue a new set of COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of upcoming festivals and events amid an imminent threat of third wave of Covid-19. “As far as functions and events are concerned, I have seen guidelines being broken in some of the functions. That’s why, considering all these, new guidelines will be released soon”, Bommai told a group of reporters today.Also Read - Bengaluru: 34 Students From Kerala, West Bengal Test Positive For Covid-19 in 4 Days

His comments come a day after the officials of the health department sealed the Christian Nursing College located in Bengaluru’s Horamavu after 34 students tested Covid positive. The health department said that the authorities are putting all efforts to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons in the city. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Revises COVID Restrictions For Travellers From Kerala | Details Here

The authorities have sealed the Christian Nursing college campus, including the 100 meters of the surrounding area. The area has been identified as a containment cluster zone. The health department has instructed the college authorities to take the responsibility for keeping the students in quarantine for 14 days. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Issues Fresh Guidelines; Imposes Night Curfew, Weekend Curfew in Dakshina Kannada Till Sept 13 | Full List of Restrictions Here

The officials are also looking into the submission of fake RT-PCR certificates by students and investigating the matter.

Notably, the Karnataka government has brought down the number of cases in the state from 50,000 to 1000 with great difficulty. Yesterday, it reported 1,220 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru 1,76,344 and Tumakuru 1,19,370.

Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had said that it will continue the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM and the weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday till 5 AM in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district till September 13. During the curfew period, essential services will be allowed. Moreover, the shops selling essential items will be allowed to function from 6 AM to 2 PM.