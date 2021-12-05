Bengaluru: Four districts in Karnataka are on alert after the union government in a letter warned of rising coronavirus cases in these regions. The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on the prevailing Covid situation and might take some tough measures to contain the infection. The four districts which are witnessing a rise in COVID cases are Tumkaru, Mysuru, Dharwad and Bengaluru Urban.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Fresh Restrictions Due to Omicron. Areas With 3 COVID Cases to be Declared Cluster Zones | Guidelines Here

In his letter to the state, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that Tumakuru district has seen 152 per cent spike in Covid cases which have witnessed a jump from 46 on November 19 to 116 on December 2. Dharwad saw a rise of 21 per cent, Bengaluru Urban 19 per cent, and Mysuru 16.5 per cent. Also Read - Karnataka Orders Inquiry Into 1st Omicron Case Over RT-PCR Reports, Says Lab Must Be Probed

The letter further asked the state government to initiate some steps to combat the spread of the deadly disease and reduce fatality. It also emphasized adopting test, track, treat and vaccinate methods and following Covid appropriate behaviour. The health secretary also directed the state health department to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing quickly. Also Read - Will Karnataka Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions After Omicron Variant Detected in State? Major Announcement Expected Today

Health Authorities On Their Toes

If reports are to be believed, the state health department is worried as Covid cases exploded in colleges and educational institutions of these districts.

However, swift actions by district authorities have prevented Covid infections from spreading further. Sources say, though in small proportion, increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state has become a cause of worry for the health authorities.

69 Students Test Covid positive in a Day

In Shivamogga and Chikkamagalur districts, a total of 69 students have tested positive for Covid-19. While 40 students and teachers tested positive in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential hostel in Seegodu village in Chikkamagalur, 29 students contracted the virus at a private nursing college in Shivamogga. All students of both Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and nursing college are asymptomatic.

The infection at nursing college came to light when the district administration was conducting random tests. Not only this, measures have been taken to test people in the neighbourhood.