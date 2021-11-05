Karnataka Lockdown Update: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the night restrictions between 10 PM to 5 AM. Notably, the night curfew was imposed in the state in July and was extended several times owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. However, as the situation improved, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government lifted several restrictions that were enforced since July.Also Read - Will lockdown be imposed in Karnataka Again? Covid Panel Breaks Silence l Read Here

“Night curfew which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 AM is herewith withdrawn”, the government said in official order. Furthermore, the state permitted horse racing with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. “Horse racing is permitted to resume strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strict as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises”, the order read. Also Read - Karnataka Likely to Impose Lockdown Again. State Minister Sudhakar K to Meet TAC Today Over New COVID Variant

Read Karnataka government’s latest order regarding night curfew Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State to Reopen Classes For Primary School From Oct 21 | Detailed SOP to be Released Soon

K’taka govt to increase Covid tests

On the other hand, in view of the huge crowds witnessed for four consecutive days after the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the state government has decided to conduct more Covid-19 tests in the coming 15 days. The decision has been taken as per the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee.

It is estimated that as many as 20 lakh people turned out to pay their last homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. People come down to Bengaluru from across the state. Similarly, during the bypoll campaigning and results in Sindgi constituency in Vijayapura district and Hangal constituency of Haveri district thousands of people gathered to celebrate victory.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on November 4, pushing the total number to 29,89,275. The toll stands at 38,095. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases and one death.