Bengaluru: Amid rising COVID cases in Karnataka, the BS Bommai-led state government is reportedly mulling to impose curbs during the New Year and Christmas celebrations, reported news agency IANS. Notably, 16 districts in the southern state have witnessed a rise in the number of corona infections in the first week of December. Sources in the health department said that CM has asserted that there was no agenda before the government to impose restrictions on activities and celebrations. However, an appropriate decision will be taken in the coming days after analysing the situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai on Monday said the government is closely monitoring the situation in the state and will take decisions on enforcing further containment measures after consulting the experts. "All the suggestions will be placed before the expert committee, depending on the Omicron and Delta variants spread in the coming days and clusters that are emerging, we will get the opinion of the experts, and take an appropriate decision," Bommai said in response to a question on suggestions regarding imposing restrictions on entry to malls and cinema halls to 50 per cent capacity.

Earlier on Friday after the detection of Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government had announced certain preventive measures that included compulsory two-dose vaccination for entering malls, cinema halls or theatres, and for parents of school or college going students.

Full list of restrictions imposed in Karnataka

Two doses of Covid vaccination are mandatory to avail entry into malls, shopping complexes, theatres, and cinema halls.

Those arriving from Kerala would be allowed only with RT-PCR negative reports.

It is also mandatory for Keralites to have a double dose of vaccination before entering Karnataka.

International passengers can step out from Airports only with a negative test report.

On international arrivals, if tested positive, the sample will be sent to genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility. Flyers will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant).

For travelers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at-risk, a random sample of five per cent of travellers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent to genomic sequencing.

All social & cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions are expected to postponed for 2 months.

State Health Minister Downplays Threat of Third Wave

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Health Minister K Sudhakar in response to a question, downplayed the threats of the possible third wave of COVID-19.”If you see historically during any pandemics, usually the second wave will be of large scale, third wave are generally less, this is the historical evidence. Historically, the second wave is more intense than the first wave, and in case there is a third or fourth wave, its intensity will be less and it will die out,” he said.

He also asserted that there is no need to worry more regarding the Omicron variant. “We have faced the more virulent Delta variant, compared to it the new variant is only fast in its spread, but does not seem to be intense, so far. No need to worry, but precaution is necessary with vaccination and other required measures,” he said, adding that “more than 93 per cent people have taken the first dose, while 64 per cent have taken the second dose in the state. We are third among large states in the country. We have to strive to complete the vaccination by December-end. There is over 70 lakh vaccine stock with us.”