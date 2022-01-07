Karnataka Lockdown News Today: The Karnataka government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions on travellers from other states amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus. Issuing fresh guidelines, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the travellers from other states will be tested and COVID-care centres will be set up in the state soon. Giving details, he said that the state administration is collaborating with all hotels and educational institutions for institutional quarantine. He also added that the monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system is underway.Also Read - Hundreds Of Doctors, Healthcare Workers COVID Positive In India

"The travellers from other states will be tested and COVID-care centres will be set up. We're collaborating with all hotels and educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system is underway," Sudhakar said in a statement.

The state government also imposed further curbs within the state and said there will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place. The public places include markets, malls, pubs, bars and restaurants.

The fresh list if restrictions comes amid report that the state government is planning to relax COVID restrictions at places with less positivity rate. However, the Karnataka government is likely to review the containment measures next week, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday.

Omicron cases: It must be noted that Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. “107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated. It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Corona cases: The state in the meantime recorded 5,000 daily cases and one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358. The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 106 new cases, Udupi 92, Mandya 66, Mysuru 65, Belagavi 64, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,76,374 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,510 and Tumakuru 1,21,441.