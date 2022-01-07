Bengaluru: Owing to the rising coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has asked law firms or the offices of advocates to function with 50% of their strength during weekends. “Offices of advocates/lawyers/law firms are permitted to function with 50% of their strength during weekends, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Movement of advocates, lawyers & staff permitted on producing valid ID cards”, the state government wrote in an official letter.Also Read - Karnataka Issues New Quarantine Rules For Air Passengers From 'At-risk', 'Non-at-risk' Countries | Details Here

Notably, Karnataka stands third in the country in terms of total positive COVID cases with 30,13,386. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases with 67,31,871 positive cases followed by Kerala with 52,59,005 active Covid cases.

Restrictions Likely to be Relaxed at Places With Less positivity Rate After Jan 14

After reviewing the containment measures next week, the Karnataka government has planned to relax COVID restrictions at places with a less positivity rate. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said,” We have issued the COVID protocol to be followed till January 19. In Cabinet’s cabinet meeting on Jan 6, some Ministers questioned the need for it to be implemented across the state, especially in places where there are less infection and low positivity rate. Hence it was decided to review things by January 14 or 15 and consult the technical advisory committee on the matter.”

COVID Cases on Rise in Karnataka