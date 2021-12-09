Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: After fresh COVID cases were reported in several educational institutes across the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday said it will issue fresh and separate guidelines for hostels and clusters. The chief minister said the SOPs will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms among others.Also Read - Will Karnataka Revise Guidelines, Impose Night Curfew Amid Growing Omicron Cases? CM Bommai Makes BIG Statement

Talking about imposing lockdown-like restrictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the chief minister said the state government will take a decision after analysing the situation for a week He said regarding any special curbs like night curfew, a decision will be taken after watching the situation for a week. Also Read - LED TV, Refrigerator: How Civic Bodies Across India Encouraging All to Get Vaccinated With Incentives

Separate guidelines will be issued for hostels which will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, setting up isolation rooms: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Also Read - India Extends Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Services Till January 31

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held crucial a meeting with Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and said his state administration has decided to focus on cluster management and to issue fresh guidelines to hostels, aimed at controlling spread of the infection.

No hasty decision on curbs: He added that the state government will not take any “hasty decision” regarding imposing curbs and night curfew. However, he added that the restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations will be taken after analysing the situation for a week.

“Regarding COVID, our Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) head Dr M K Sudarshan has informed about the current situation, he has shared details about the Omicron variant. According to him, looking at the current figures and the positivity rate, there is no need for any major concern or worry,” Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Guidelines for cluster management: He further stated that the state government felt it is necessary to take certain precautionary measures, like issuing new guidelines for hostels and their management like- sanitising, letting people for food in a staggered way, restricting visitors, double dose vaccination for all staff working there, and setting up a separate isolation room.

“We have already given similar guidelines for cluster management and have said that if there are more than three positive cases in a place it will be declared clusters, and such measures will continue,” he said.

Recently in Karnataka, COVID clusters have emerged mostly at educational institutions and hostels in several places of the state like Bengaluru, Dharwad, Mysuru, Hassan, Mangaluru, among others. Moreover, two cases of Omicron were detected in Bengaluru.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 373 new cases, 4 deaths and 292 discharges. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,098 and death toll to 38,249.

Of 6 deaths reported, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kodagu, Koppal and Tumakuru. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 244, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,58,119 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,986 and Tumakuru 1,21,175. Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges also with 12,36,329, followed by Mysuru 1,77,289 and Tumakuru 1,19,885.