Bengaluru: The BS Bommai-led Karnataka government on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 guidelines in the state would remain the same as the ‘Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Chairman MK Sudarshan has assured that there is no need to press the panic button as the situation is not alarming’. “Technical Advisory Committee chairman Dr. Sudarshan briefed us about the situation (arising out of detection of Omicron variant). He said that there is nothing to worry about and suggested continuing a special vaccination drive”, CM Bommai told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, which was called in the wake of the rising Omicron cases in the state. CM Bommai said that TAC has advised precautionary measures to contain the spread of the new strain.Also Read - Karnataka: 130 Students From Class 1 to 10 Positive For Covid, Edu Minister Hints At Closing Schools Again

Will Restrictions be Imposed in New Year, Christmas?

As per the reports of The Hindu, CM Bommai said that a decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations, and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next week.

Special Guidelines For Hostels Emerging as New Hotspots

As hostels are emerging as new COVID clusters, CM Bommai said that special guidelines have been prepared. Take a look at the fresh guidelines for hostels:-

Staggered meal timings for students.

Reduce the number of visitors.

Increase sanitization of premises.

Mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees, staff.

Students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka government had issued a fresh circular making it mandatory for international arrivals from high-risk countries to get the RT-PCR test done in the premises of the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL), Mangaluru International Airport and and other airports of the state. It had been announced earlier and strict vigilance is being monitored at all airports in the wake of detection of the Omicron variant.