Karnataka Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday revised its COVID protocols for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine. Issuing fresh order, the state government said that the revised protocol exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses from institutional quarantine.Also Read - Punjab Lockdown Update: Govt Issues New Covid Guidelines Regarding Entry in State | Details Here

Fresh guidelines: Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 AS IT HAPPENED: Prachi, Pramod Give Reason to Smile on Another Medal-Less Day

The state government in the order also stated that children below two years, people in dire emergency situation such as death in the family or medical treatment, short-term travellers (within three days), students arriving to Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and go back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport have been exempted. The state government said that all students and employees should compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status. However, the state government clarified that the validity of such certificates is for one week.

As Kerala continue to record more than 30,000 COVID cases daily, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the situation in Kerala was scary. Also Read - Breaking: India Makes RT-PCR Test Must For Passengers From 7 More Countries Amid New Strain Fear

“We are scared of the prevailing situation in Kerala. The number of COVID patients is not reducing. Yesterday also more than 30,000 people were tested positive for COVID-19,” Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The health minister further added that the COVID situation had prompted the Karnataka government to make institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala. He further said the employers will have to make arrangement for institutional quarantine of their staff.

Prior to this, the Karnataka government had made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

These strict measures were taken in view of the alarming rise in COVID cases in the neighbouring Kerala which reported 32,803 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths on Wednesday.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (359), as the city saw 232 discharges and seven deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,412.

Among new cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, Kodagu was next with 95, Mysuru and Udupi logged 91 each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,196, followed by Mysuru 1,76,170 and Tumakuru 1,19,284. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,14,637, followed by Mysuru 1,72,795 and Tumakuru 1,17,532.