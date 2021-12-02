Bengaluru: Amid growing concern over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a revised set of guidelines that will remain in place till further orders. Notably, Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa last month, is now spread to about 20 other countries, triggering fears that it could be more transmissible than other variants of the coronavirus. However, India has not reported any case of the new strain yet but Karnataka health minister, earlier this week, informed that the sample of one of the two recent South Africa returnees appears ‘different from the Delta variant’.Also Read - 'No Lockdown, But...', Karnataka CM Bommai Issues BIG Statement Amid Omicron Scare

BBMP Issues Revised Guidelines

Revised protocols asked passengers from certain countries (based on the evolving epidemiological situation) to follow the additional measures. International travellers will need to upload a negative RT-PCR report. The test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

Passengers originating or transiting from the ‘at risk’ countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival testing, and will be isolated if the results return positive.

All passengers from the ‘at risk’ countries will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days, following which a re-test will be conducted on the eighth day. If the results return positive, the samples will be sent for genomic sequencing.

The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or strictly-monitored home quarantine.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing.

However, if children are found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they will undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 322 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213. The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654. Of the new cases, 165 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 72 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,574. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.62 per cent.