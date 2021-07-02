Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday Karnataka started the compulsory RT-PCR tests at Talapady check post for entry from Kerala into Karnataka. On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced fresh guidelines for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air as Delta plus variant spreads across India with over 50 cases reported so far. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Plans to Lift Weekend Curfew, Relax Night Curfew; May Reopen Malls, Shops; BS Yediyurappa To Make Announcement Soon

“The prevailing COVID 19 situation in Kerala entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the bordering districts of the State,” the order said. Hence directions have been issued for taking special surveillance measures, for persons arriving from Kerala, with immediate effect, it added. Also Read - Animal Cruelty: Dog Brutally Beaten to Death by 3 Youths in Kerala, Outraged Netizens Trend 'Justice For Bruno'

Also Read - Karnataka Makes Negative RT-PCR Certificate Mandatory for Kerala Travellers | Other Important Details Here

Airlines should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours, the Karnataka government’s order said. In regards to the people coming via trains, the order stated that railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Important Takeaways From The Order Issued By The Karnataka Government:

For all passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor should ensure that all the passengers possess negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala to Karnataka. Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Railway Authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours.

Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Kerala State, i.e., Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara shall make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at Checkposts to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for compliance of the above requirement.

It is mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative test report.

Permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificate are as follows:

Vaccination certificate of having received both doses of COVID 19 vaccine. Constitutional functionaries and health care professionals. Children below 2 years.

In dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.,) – the passenger’s swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address etc., duly verifying from his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.