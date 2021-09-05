Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered strict restrictions on large gatherings and idol immersion during the 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government has also imposed a night curfew in Karnataka asserting that no celebrations should take place after 9 PM in the state.Also Read - Will Third Wave in Karnataka be as 'Severe' as the Second? Here's What Experts Say

“No more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations & immersion of Ganesha idol. No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm. Night curfew to remain in effect during the festival,” the Karnataka government said in its SOP for Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need to Know

Rules for Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut For 5 Days in Coming Week | Full List Here

No processions will be allowed during the 5-day celebration.

Only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed.

Distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

No function to take place in districts with more than 2% positivity rate

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10 this year. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai consulted the domain experts and his cabinet earlier today to discuss the public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The guidelines come amid Covid cases reported in the state that borders Kerala. Notably, Kerala has been reporting the highest number of Covid infections over the past few weeks, registering more than 30,000 cases daily, accounting for nearly 2/3rds of the country’s total caseload.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 983 infections and logged 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the toll to 37,401. Of the total cases, 289 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 618 discharges and seven deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 17,746.