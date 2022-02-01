Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have significantly gone down and various restrictions, including the night curfew, have been withdrawn, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to allow theatres to operate at 100 per cent capacity.Also Read - Mumbai Revises Covid-19 Guidelines As Covid Cases Dip; Lifts Night Curfew | Full Guidelines Here

Moreover, the Kannada film industry said it wants the state government to lift 50 per cent occupancy rule in cinema halls as they have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

A delegation led by office bearers of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and requested him to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. The CM is said to have responded favourably.

“There is no reason to continue with restrictions as the third wave is fading,” DR Jairaj, KFCC president told TOI. “Other sectors have been given relief and the film sector deserves the same privilege. We hope the restriction will be removed as early as Friday,” he added.

The industry observers opined that there are at least 10 films with an average investment of Rs 50 crore awaiting release and hence the state government should reconsider its decision on restrictions on cinema halls.

Last week, the Karnataka government decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes for Classes 1 to 9 from January 31. The state government also decided to continue with the mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

“There will be no night curfew from January 31. The night curfew curbs have been lifted,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said after a high-level meeting with the experts and officials, which was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh, who accompanied Ashoka, said all the schools will open from January 31.

“Schools from first (Class 1) to ninth standard (Class 9) were closed due to COVID-19 third wave. From Monday, all the classes will open. Everyone has to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as recommended by the experts,” Nagesh said.

Moreover, the state government also allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100 per cent occupancy.