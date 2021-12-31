Karnataka Lockdown News Today: As the Omicron and coronavirus cases continued to rise in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday night dropped a big hint and said important decisions will be taken in the days to come in the state with regard to Omicron and Coronavirus cases in the state. Will he impose full lockdown in the state? However, he did not mention anything about imposing full lockdown in the state but added that in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU will have to be put in place.Also Read - Hello 2022: States Welcome New Year With Night Curfew, Restrictions in COVID Shadow | Full List of State-Wise Curbs Here

Giving details, CM Bommai said that necessary health infrastructure will be put in place to deal with the situation that might rise out of coronavirus. Also Read - International Flights: Dubai Makes Random RT-PCR Test Must For Air Passengers. What It Means For Indians?

“It is increasing across the country, the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions,” Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Kolkata Containment Zones: Metropolis to Mark 17 Hotspots In Different Parts Of City Amid Omicron Cases

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327.

The state had on Thursday had reported 707 fresh infections, compared to 566 on Wednesday. There were 335 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,261, a health department bulletin said. Of the new cases, 656 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 211 discharges and 5 deaths.

Omicron tally: The state earlier in the day reported 23 more cases of the Omicron variant. Giving details, State’s Health Minister K Sudhakar said the omicron tally stands at 66. “Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa,” Sudhakar said in a tweet.