Bengaluru: All students and employees travelling from Kerala to Karnataka for education or job need to bring a mandatory negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status, the Karnataka government issued an order on Wednesday. The new order comes in view of a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Makes RT-PCR Test Must For International Travellers From These Countries | Full List Here

The order further added that people coming from Kerala also need to compulsorily be in institutional quarantine for seven days, following which they will be tested on the 7th day. “The necessary arrangements for Institutional Quarantine of students from Kerala has to be done by the Administrators/ Principals of the educational institutions,” the order stated. Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Get Information About Vaccine Availability on Google Maps, Google Search and Google Assistant | Here’s How to Use It

Meanwhile, for employees travelling from Kerala, the arrangements have to be made “by the respective offices /companies/firms”, the Karnataka government said, adding that “under no circumstances, such persons shall be permitted to be in home isolation”. Also Read - Closely Monitoring Vaccine Resistance In New COVID Variant 'Mu', Says WHO

Here are the full details:

The Karnataka government also issued similar guidelines for Covid testing and quarantine for passengers travelling via international flights. Fresh guidelines were issued for travellers from Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, while the same rules apply to earlier listed countries like UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil.

Looking at the spike in coronavirus cases in Kerala, the central government on Wednesday said that strict lockdown and containment measures must be taken by the state to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. Out of 21 deaths reported today, seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.