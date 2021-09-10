Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the neighbouring state, the Karnataka government is likely to continue with night curfew in the state, ministers in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet have said. The collective response from the cabinet ministers have comes as the state government is worried of a possible surge in Covid-19 case numbers after the festival season.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans To Resume Normal Services Of Passenger Trains In Phased Manner This Month, Says Report

As per a report by Deccan Herald, the state ministers said that the cautious government is unlikely to withdraw the night curfew, which some argue is unscientific, when the guidelines are reviewed again on September 13.

Bommai monitoring situation closely: Speaking to DH, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the Bommai government was monitoring the situation closely. He said that it is still pandemic season and there are fears of a possible spike in cases in October.

He also added that the state government does not want to relax regulations like night curfew as case numbers decline, and then face a spike.

Relaxation to be done in stages: On the other hand, Housing Minister V Somanna said that any relaxation of Covid-19 guidelines will be done in stages. He added that let the Ganesh Chaturthi festival gets over, after which the government can assess the situation and take a call. However, Somanna said that there has not been any discussion on withdrawing the night curfew.

Notably, the night curfew, which starts daily at 9 PM and lasts till 5 AM, has been criticized for laxity in enforcement. While traffic is as usual, shops and establishments down shutters fearing harassment by the police.

DCs given power to lift curfew: On the other side, the state government has authorized deputy commissioners to decide whether the weekend curfew should be lifted in their respective districts. The state government has also ended the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra following a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases. The bordering districts especially, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada which borders Kerala have also recorded less number of cases, as well as a low positivity rate.The number has also decreased in Chamarajnagar and Hassan districts, where a large number of students and workers commuted from Kerala.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday reported the lowest number of deaths due to COVID-19, since the beginning of the second wave, with 4 fatalities, taking the toll so far due to the pandemic to 37,462. The state logged 1,074 new cases of corona infections taking the total number of cases so far to 29,59,164. Out of 4 deaths reported on Thursday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one in Hassan. Out of 1,074 new cases reported on Thursday, 343 were from Bengaluru Urban, and the city saw 251 discharges.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 343, Dakshina Kannada 176, Udupi 126, Hassan 81, Chikkamagaluru 68, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,40,653, followed by Mysuru 1,76,735 and Tumakuru 1,19,567.