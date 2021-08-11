Karnataka Lockdown News Today: As the state continued to record increasing number of cases, media reports on Wednesday claimed that the Karnataka government may impose partial lockdown in the state from August 16. As per a report by News 18, sources closes to the state government said that the government is likely to impose a partial lockdown from August 16 across the state.Also Read - WHO to Begin Testing 3 Existing Drugs Including Malaria, Cancer Medicines for Use Against Coronavirus Soon

However, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar a couple of days back dismissed reports of imposing a complete lockdown in the state despite a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Udupi, Hassan and Kodagu districts. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Ahead of Onam, Muharram, State Restricts Mass Gatherings | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

Giving details, K Sudhakar said that there is no question of imposing a state-wide lockdown as Karnataka is not in such a situation. The Health Minister, however, made it clear that the state government will take appropriate steps in districts where cases are rising. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials to Relax Restrictions For Shops, Markets During Weekend Shutdown

He said that the state government has already imposed a night curfew across the state and the restrictions like the curbs on large gatherings and other potential risks are already in place. He also added that the state will monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis and take appropriate decisions based on the opinions of experts and recommendations of the TAC.

Last month, Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai had said that strict measures will be imposed if the state records an increasing number of COVID cases. Earlier, the chief minister had ordered the district administrations to strictly monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions and to impose additional containment measures as they feel required.

The state government had also asked the districts for strict surveillance measures to be implemented at the border posts as per the prevailing guidelines.

The development comes as Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala continued to top the daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881. The day also saw 1,618 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 28,63,117.

With 422 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban which reported 377 cases today. Out of 33 deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada; Belagavi, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

Hassan logged 175 fresh cases, Udupi 130, Mysuru 118, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,474, followed by Mysuru 1,74,199 and Tumakuru 1,18,431.