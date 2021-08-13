Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked the Dakshina Kannada district administration to reduce the positivity rate or get ready for another lockdown. The strict order from the chief minister comes as the district records highest number of cases in the state.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Convert These Trains Into Unreserved Specials | Full List Here

After holding a review meeting of the COVID situation, the chief minister directed the district administration to reduce the number of home isolation cases, and instead shift patients to Covid care centres.

Speaking to The Times of India, the chief minister said that he does not want to impose a lockdown again and trouble people as he believes that prevention is better than cure.

Tracking and tracing of COVID cases: Giving order to the district administration, the chief minister said tracking and tracing should be made more efficient and the district should be prepared with all medical infrastructure including beds, oxygen and ICUs.

He also said that the Dakshina Kannada district should make rural task forces more effective, and more emphasis should be given for scientific triaging, and shifting more cases to CCCs.

Surveillance should increase: Saying that Dakshina Kannada has more commercial activities compared to other districts, the chief minister said all restrictions in place at the border with Kerala should continue, and surveillance should be increased from two shifts to three.

On Wednesday, some media portal reported that the state government is preparing to impose full lockdown in the state if the positivity rate does not come down in the coming days. The chief minister earlier had also asked the districts to take strict measures to prevent further spread of COVID.

However, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had this week said that the state government has no such plan to impose statewide lockdown despite increase in COVID cases across districts.

Corona cases: It must be noted that Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala continues to top the daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881.

With 422 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban which reported 377 cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday too Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 378 daily cases, while in Bengaluru Urban it was 315.

Out of 33 deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada; Belagavi, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

Hassan logged 175 fresh cases, Udupi 130, Mysuru 118, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,474, followed by Mysuru 1,74,199 and Tumakuru 1,18,431.