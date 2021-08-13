Karnataka Lockdown Latest News: The Karnataka Government may impose a partial lockdown in districts bordering Kerala as they are witnessing a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The affected districts —Dakshina Kannada (DK), Udupi, and Kodagu, are becoming a cause of concern among authorities in the state.Also Read - COVID-19: Karnataka Govt Bans Processions During Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi

While Dakshina Kannada district, topped the list with the most number of cases, at 475, followed by Bengaluru with 321. Cases also touched three digits in Udupi (191), Mysuru (116) – which also borders Kerala, and Hassan (123). Micro containment zone numbers rose to 176 with Mahadevapura zone recording the highest number, at 49.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai asked officials in border districts to be extra cautious to check the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our objective is to completely control COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions,” he told reporters after inaugurating the new intensive care unit at the Wenlock Madison Government Hospital in Mangaluru.

Lockdown on Cards?

When asked if the government is planning to impose lockdown in the affected districts, he said, “I don’t want to burden people by imposing a lockdown. We are trying to prevent it. Collaboration with the private sector is being reactivated in the state for Covid management. Health camps will be held in schools to reach out to the children.”

The Chief Minister also asserted that he has directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states only after COVID tests. He would also travel to other border districts in the coming days.

‘Children are safe and no child is in the ICU’

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta allayed fears of a third wave already hitting children in the city. “The children are safe and no child is in the ICU. Parents must vaccinate themselves first and follow Covid appropriate behavior to keep their children away from Covid infection. There is no need to panic,” he said.

‘Religious congregations banned’

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an order prohibiting congregations during Krishna Janmasthami, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, and other festivals. It has also banned the organisation of social, political, recruitment, cultural, and religious programmes during these festivals.’