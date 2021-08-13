Bengaluru: As Karnataka continues to battle the rising number of COVID cases, the Karnataka government is mulling to impose a partial lockdown in the state from August 16, media reports said. Karnataka Chief Minister has called a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru regarding third wave of coronavirus and the state is likely to impose more strict rules after August 15, State Revenue Minister, R Ashok was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.Also Read - Karnataka: Lockdown on Cards? CM Bommai Calls Emergency Meeting After Districts Bordering Kerala Witness Steep Rise in Covid Cases

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai asked officials in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra to be extra cautious to check the rising cases. “Our objective is to completely control COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions,” he told reporters after inaugurating the new intensive care unit at the Wenlock Madison Government Hospital in Mangaluru. Also Read - COVID-19: Karnataka Govt Bans Processions During Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi

On being asked whether the government is planning to impose another lockdown in the state, he said, “I don’t want to burden people by imposing a lockdown. We are trying to prevent it. Collaboration with the private sector is being reactivated in the state for COVID management. Health camps will be held in schools to reach out to the children.” The Chief Minister also asserted that he has directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states only after mandatory tests. He would also travel to other border districts of Karnataka in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an order prohibiting congregations during Krishna Janmasthami, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, and other festivals. It has also banned any kind of social, political, recruitment, cultural, and religious programmes during these festivals.