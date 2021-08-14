Karnataka Lockdown Update: Putting an end to all the speculations, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has clearly stated that it has no plans to invoke stay-at-home orders for Bengaluru as of now. Notably, in the wake of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, speculations were rife that the government may impose a lockdown in Bengaluru and ask residents to stay at home to control the raging spread.Also Read - Karnataka: Lockdown on Cards? CM Bommai Calls Emergency Meeting After Districts Bordering Kerala Witness Steep Rise in Covid Cases

Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister R Ashoka expressed confidence that the state capital’s situation is much better off now and there is no proposal with the government to abruptly impose a lockdown in Bengaluru. He said, “Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things.”

“The number of cases is decreasing in Bengaluru. So, there’s no big problem that the city will face. But, in districts where cases are going up, deputy commissioners are taking measures such as weekend curfew”, Deccan Herald quoted the minister as saying.

Emergency Meeting Today

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will hold an emergency meeting with experts on Saturday regarding COVID-19. If reports are to be believed, the government will review the Covid-19 situation and might take a final call regarding the imposition of strict measures especially in districts witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Stating that there are four or five festivals that have come at a time like Muharram, Ganesha Chaturthi and Raghavendra Aaradhane, among others, Ashoka said, “We will discuss about taking strict measures at the meeting that will be chaired by the Chief Minister.”

Lockdown After Independence day?

The minister asserted that there would be detailed discussions on measures that need to be put in place after the Independence Day. “Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave.”

Admitting to mistakes during the second wave, he said by rectifying them, the government is taking measures to stop the possibility of the third wave by creating awareness, setting up paediatric wards, training paediatricians, among others.