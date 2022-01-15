Karnataka Lockdown News Today: In another effort to bring the COVID situation under control, the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday imposed fresh restrictions and made 7-day isolation must for the students visiting the state from Kerala. In the guidelines, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said that the students from Kerala who are new to the district should undergo a 72-hour RT-PCR test and mandated seven-day home isolation.Also Read - With COVID Guidelines In Place, Thousands Witness Makarajyoti At Sabarimala Temple | See Pics

Giving details to Deccan Herald, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said the guidelines are applicable to all of the district’s medical, engineering and paramedical colleges. Also Read - Why COVID Third Wave Affecting Kids More Than 2 Other Waves? Here’s What Experts Say

The move comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district is increasing. Kerala has a corona positivity rate of 5.6 per cent. Also Read - Covid-19: When will Omicron reach it's Peak in India? Dr Aniruddha Arjun Malgaonkar, WHO Consultant Reveals

Giving further details, he said that the testing and screening will be extended to all educational institutions, housing and shopping centers.

“If somebody has Coronavirus symptoms, they must be isolated. International travelers are still being tested. As per the guidelines, random testing in educational institutions will be discontinued,” the DC said in the guidelines.

Full list of guidelines:

The DC said the home isolation cases will be closely monitored and the containment zones must be maintained.

All IPC protocols should be followed by anyone working in a hospital.

Vaccination of youngsters between the ages of 15 and 18 must be undertaken at the earliest.

All must adhere to Coronavirus precautions such as wearing a face mask, hand sanitisation and maintaining social distance.

BBMP’s guidelines: The guidelines comes a day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) imposed fresh restrictions for the apartment complexes and societies and said the whole apartment complex will be declared ‘containment zone’ for a minimum of 7 days in case of more than 3 COVID cases are detected.

In the guidelines, the BBMP said that the residents of the apartment will be tested and the detailed contact tracing and surveillance to be done.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, recorded 21,390 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Of the 8 deaths, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 695 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 625, Tumakuru 547, Hassan 490, Mandya 406, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,53,331 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,83,420 and Tumakuru 1,23,392.