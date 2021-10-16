Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: As the corona cases substantially declined in the state, the Besavaraj Bommai government on Saturday said it will further relax the restrictions in the state after consulting the experts. However, the chief minister added that a meeting in this regard will take place soon during which the crucial decisions will be taken.Also Read - UK Further Relaxes Travel Guidelines, Allows Cheaper COVID Tests For Fully Vaccinated Tourists Including From India

"There will be a meeting with the experts on Covid-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts, chief minister Bommai told reporters.

Giving further details, the chief minister said there will be a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues starting from reopening of schools for all the classes to reopening all commercial establishments and movement of people in the border states.

Appropriate decision to be taken: However, the chief minister added that an appropriate decision will be taken after obtaining everyone’s approval in the matter.

Taking note that the Covid cases have come down in the state, the Bommai government pointed out that the experts have cautioned against letting the guard down even if the cases have been reduced.

Corona cases: In the meantime, Karnataka on Friday reported 470 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,82,869 and 37,931.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 232 new cases and one death and other districts reported cases below 100 including 59 in Mysuru, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Kodagu, 16 each in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi and 11 in Uttara Kannada.

The state government said two deaths each took place in Mysuru and Ramanagara, and one each in Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Udupi.