Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: The Karnataka government is taking strict action against the lockdown violators as experts have predicted about the possibility of a COVID third wave. In a latest development, the Nippani Rural police have filed a case against a private bus driver, cleaner and travel company manager for allegedly sneaking into the district by using an alternative route and ferrying passengers, who did not have RT-PCR test reports for Covid-19.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, the private bus had entered the district from Mangur village in Nippani taluk. After getting information, the local police quizzed the passengers and none of them had RT-PCR negative report for Covid.

However, taking strong action against the people for violating guidelines, the local police have filed cases against bus driver Vaman Sonkamble, Lahu Landage, residents of Latur in Maharashtra, cleaner Yogesh Koneri resident of Hubballi and maxicab driver Nitin Godgeppa, a resident of Kurli in Nippani taluk.

It must be noted that the Karnataka government had last month revised its Covid guidelines and made a negative RTPCR result not older than 72 hours mandatory for people entering the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. The state government had said that the RT-PCR test must be presented irrespective of the visitors’ vaccination status.

The Karnataka lockdown guidelines were revised two days after the state recorded a steep spike in new Covid cases at 2,052, which was 34 per cent more than previous day’s 1,531. Notably, Bengaluru alone clocked 505 cases last month, much more than the previous day’s count of 376.

The state had also made the RT-PCR test report must for all those travelling into the state by flights, trains, buses, and personal transport.

The state government had also ordered the establishment of check posts in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysuru districts, which border Kerala, and Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, and Bidar districts that are adjacent to Maharashtra.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,108 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,65,191 and toll to 37,555. The day also saw 809 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,11,434.

Out of 1,108 new cases reported on Thursday, 308 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 203 discharges and 5 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 16,174.

Out of 18 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban; Belagavi 4, Dakshina Kannada 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 308, Dakshina Kannada 186, Udupi 113, Mysuru 87, Hassan 64, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,640, followed by Mysuru 1,77,103 and Tumakuru 1,19,800.