Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Soon after two cases of Omicron variant were detected in the state, alarmed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday said his state administration will issue new Covid-19 guidelines. As per reports, the state is likely to impose fresh restrictions to combat the further spread of the variant.

Giving further details, Besavaraj Bommai said the Omicron variant has posed a new challenge for the state but his administration is ready to tackle the crisis.

Speaking at an event, the chief minister said the state Has been testing international travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries. His statement came after 2 cases of Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Health Ministry announced that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka. The ministry added that both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms.

The chief minister further stated that the state government is ready for it but the state is careful and on alert regarding tracking and testing.

He said the state will have to keep a sharp vigil on people coming from South Africa and European countries. “Travellers from foreign countries need to be monitored,” he added.

In the wake of the new crisis, Bommai called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed about the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

He said the health minister told him that the Centre is watching the current developments and a decision on administering COVID-19 booster dose to health workers will be taken after discussion with expert committees.

“I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the other was about the new variant,” the chief minister said.