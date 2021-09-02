Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Looking at the increasing number of corona cases in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to continue the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM and the weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday till 5 AM on Monday in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida; 'Take Home' Service Banned

Issuing a fresh order, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing border with Kerala, the restrictions will continue till September 13.

During the curfew time, the district administration said that the essential services will be allowed. He also added that the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM.

The district administration said that the nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in Dakshina Kannada should bring Covid-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate.

Full list of guidelines here:

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Marriages will be permitted by local authorities in presence of 50 persons.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,159 fresh COVID cases and 21 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827.

Out of 21 deaths reported on Wednesday seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among new cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, Kodagu was next with 95, Mysuru and Udupi logged 91 each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,196, followed by Mysuru 1,76,170 and Tumakuru 1,19,284.