Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will be taking a decision about the future of COVID-19 curbs imposed across the state on Friday, as told by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier. Prior to that, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said both lives and livelihood of the people will be considered, while arriving at any decision. Clarifying that there was no confusion within the government regarding the curbs, the Minister said views expressed by leaders of all political parties and several organisations will also be taken into account, before taking the decision.Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

“Regarding COVID guidelines, the Chief Minister has called an important meeting at 1 PM tomorrow with senior ministers. Opinions expressed by leaders of various political parties and organisations regarding the curbs that are in place, and the Centre’s guidelines will also be taken into consideration,” Ashoka said. Also Read - 'PM Said It's An Individual Responsibility': Karnataka Minister Refuses To Wear Mask

Speaking to reporters here, he said there are about 15-20 districts in the state where cases are low, while in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru the numbers are rising. “While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers, keeping all this in mind, we will arrive at a decision. I’m confident that the Chief Minister will announce a decision that will be good for the people,” he added. Also Read - Karnataka COVID Third Wave May Peak Next Week. What State Minister R Ashoka Said on Weekend Curfew, Full Lockdown

Asked if there was any confusion within the government as it is indicating about relaxing curbs at the time when cases are expected to peak, Ashoka said, “There is no confusion within the government, if anyone is making statements it is their personal one, which will also be kept in mind before taking a decision tomorrow.”

Karnataka COVID Curbs: 5 Things to Know

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will re-examine the COVID-19 curbs that are in place, and will take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on Friday.

With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

According to experts, the coronavirus cases in state are likely to peak by end of this month and early February.

The government will arrive at a decision that is applicable to the state, after taking into account the views of the experts, Ashoka said.

The government had earlier imposed curbs like weekend and night curfew based on experts’ advisory.

(With agency inputs)