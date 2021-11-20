Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: With steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has further relaxed the lockdown guidelines and allowed the bus services to Kerala. As per latest updates, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has resumed bus services from Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada to Kannur, Kasaragod and Kanhangad in Kerala. A circular in this regard has been issued which stated that the non-AC sleeper, AC sleeper and volvo services have been restarted in the three routes from November 17.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Sees Second Death of Fully Vaccinated Person Due To COVID-19 Within Week

Notably, the resumption of bus services will bring much relief to the daily commuters. It must be noted that the bus services were suspended in August due to increase in Covid cases in the two districts on either side of the border. Also Read - Odisha Relaxes Lockdown Curbs, Allows Auditoriums, Cinema Halls To Open With Protocols | Full List of Guidelines Here

Speaking to TOI, KV Rajendra, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, said the weekly test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has fallen to 0.3%, so it has been decided to allow bus services to resume. He added that hundreds of people commute every day between Kerala and Karnataka for various purposes, including education and employment and there was huge demand to resume bus services. Also Read - 1.29 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Centre

Full list of guidelines

Giving details, Dakshina Kannada district administration said daily commuters, including students and those working in various sectors in Dakshina Kannada, will have to undergo an RT-PCR test once every seven days.

Passengers on round trips to Mangaluru will have to furnish a Covid-19 negative report which is not older than 72 hours.

The travellers will have to produce fully vaccinated certificates on demand.

The commuters must wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Conductors of buses on interstate routes must allow passengers to board only after verifying documents.

Those who have Covid-19 symptoms should not be allowed to travel.

It must be noted that a total of 28 KSRTC buses operate to Kasargod from Mangaluru division while 24 Kerala SRTC (Malabar buses) operate from Kasargod to Mangaluru.

Corona cases: The development comes as Karnataka on Friday recorded 242 fresh COVID cases and four deaths taking the caseload to 29,93,139 and the toll to 38,169.

The health department said 329 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,47,683. Active cases stood at 7,258.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 144 fresh infections and two deaths. Other districts too reported fresh cases including 14 in Tumakuru, 12 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Hassan and Kodagu and 10 in Uttara Kannada. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.98 crore, with 2,39,454 people being inoculated on Friday.