Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of Omicron cases across the country, the Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions on public celebration of New Year 2022. However, the state government allowed the celebrations in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without any special event like DJ. Issuing a fresh order on the curbs, Chief Minister Bensavaraj Bommai said full vaccination is mandatory for everyone at the places of celebrations. He also added that the restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.Also Read - What is The One Common Symptom Found in Omicron Patients? Scientists Reveal

The development comes after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Friday suggested the Bommai government to impose fresh restrictions such as Section 144 and night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year. Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Touches 200-Mark, Maharashtra and Delhi Top List: 10 Points

We've restricted public celebration of new year, however, celebrations are permitted in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without any special event like DJ. Full vaccination is mandatory. These restrictions will be in effect from Dec 30 till Jan 2: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/fi3yzf7Jpj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Also Read - US Records First Death Linked to Omicron Variant, Man was 'Unvaccinated': Report

The TAC also suggested that the curbs should be imposed for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Karnataka and advised the Bommai government to impose Section 144 from December 22 to January 2 and night curfew from December 30 till January 2 in Bengaluru and other identified cities across the State.

After the meeting last week, the TAC has submitted a report to the Bommai government recommending that permission should not be granted to hold parties on roads and in public places, especially in the context of Omicron.

Full list of guidelines:

The clubs and restaurants will carry regular business with 50 per cent occupancy. There will not be any permission to host DJ events during New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine. RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for the staff members at these places. Large housing complexes will not host any special events during New Year. The respective RWAs or Apartment Associations have been told to comply with the decision. He public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state. For Christmas, there will not be any restrictions on gatherings. Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to Covid protocols.

Omicron cases in Karnataka: The development comes as 5 more cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus were found in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total to 19. As per updates from Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

According to him, the infected people have been inoculated with both the doses of Covishield vaccine. Their travel history and contacts with international travellers are being ascertained.

Corona cases: With 300 fresh cases, Karnataka’s COVID-19 aggregate touched 30,02,427 on Sunday, while one death took the cumulative fatalities to 38,288. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as the city reported 168 infections.

Udupi was the only district which reported a death while there were zero fatalities in 30 districts. The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.33 per cent.