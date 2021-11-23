Karnataka Lockdown News Today: As the state witnessed a significant decline in the coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Tuesday used fresh guidelines for waiver of RT-PCR test requirement for those returning to the state within two days of their stay in Maharashtra.Also Read - Get Vaccinated Fast, Else Pay Heavy Penalties in This City From Nov 25 | Details Here

In the fresh guidelines, the state government said those returning from Maharashtra to their home town in Karnataka within two days of stay shall comply with the requirements for waiver of RT-PCR test /report.

As per the new order, the travellers are required to produce a valid travel ticket of both to and fro journey to ensure a two-day stay in Maharashtra.

The Karnataka government further said the travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to taking up the journey. Moreover, they shall not be experiencing any symptoms of the disease, including fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.

The travellers are also required to self-monitor their health for seven days after their return to Karnataka and get tested immediately if any Covid symptoms appear.

Earlier, the state government had said that those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for a short duration (two days or less) need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates. The travellers need to possess a valid vaccination certificate of two doses, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning upon arrival and follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The travellers should have two-dose COVID vaccination certificate.

Passengers should be free from any symptoms of COVID like fever, cold, cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing.

Passengers shall self-monitor their health for seven days after return.

They need to produce a valid travel ticket of both to and fro journey to ensure two days of stay in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus cases: Karnataka recorded 224 new cases of COVID and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,001 and death toll to 38,182. As per updates from the Health Department, the total number of active cases in the state is at 6,707.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 122, Mysuru 22, Dakshina Kannada 17, Tumakuru 12, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,288, followed by Mysuru 1,79,600 and Tumakuru 1,21,032.