Karnataka Lockdown News Today: After new COVID-19 variant AY.4 was detected in the state, there are reports that the Karnataka government is likely to impose fresh lockdown in the state and issue new COVID guidelines. State's Health Minister Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Tuesday and consult Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the same. The decision on imposing lockdown in Karnataka will be clear after Sudhakar meets TAC and Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai.

After the new variant of the COVID was detected, people in the state are concerned about the rise of the third wave of the pandemic, and the severity of the new variant.

Coronavirus: Karnataka on Monday recorded 290 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,86,276 and death toll to 38,017. The day also saw 408 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,39,647, leaving 8,583 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137 new cases, as the city saw 206 discharges and 6 deaths. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Ramanagara recorded one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest of 30 fresh cases, Tumakuru 26, Hassan 20 and Mysuru 18.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,50,844 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,951 and Tumakuru 1,20,726.