Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday hinted at imposing lockdown-like measures as the coronavirus cases continued to rise at Dharwad’s Medical College. As per latest updates, the COVID cases at the college have gone up to 281. The hint on lockdown restrictions comes as new clusters have emerged in Bengaluru amid the threats of new variant ‘Omicron’. Giving details, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said fresh restrictions will be put in place to control the spread of virus.Also Read - Omicron Variant Threat: WHO Raises Alarm, Urges Countries to Scale Up Surveillance, Vaccination Coverage

Earlier, the Karnataka government had already issued guidelines for those travelling from certain foreign countries, where the new variant is prevalent. Also Read - 25 Students, 5 Teachers Test Covid Positive At Mahindra University, Hyderabad | Campus Shut

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chief Minister Bommai said the state has observed the COVID spread at schools, colleges and hostels in Dharwad, Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural areas, and increase in cases in neighbouring Kerala. He said the state government will have to immediately take precautionary measures to control it. He said he has called a meeting of Health, disaster management officials, also COVID advisers and experts to discuss the matter and will take action accordingly. Also Read - New COVID-19 Variant 'Serious Threat', Bad Vaccination Figures Cannot Be Hidden: Rahul Gandhi

He said not just the medical precautions, but the measures that need to be taken publicly will be important and should be taken immediately.

The statement from the chief minister comes as the number of positive cases in Dharwad’s SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital has increased to 281.

As per the latest update, the infected students are asymptomatic and very few have mild symptoms. Moreover, they have all been kept in isolation.

Taking precautionary measure, the Dharwad district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges within a 500-metre radius of the medical college and hospital. Moreover, the OPD services have also been shut for three days.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the samples of students who have tested positive at Dharwad’s SDM Medical College have been sent for genomic sequencing.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday recorded 402 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,963 and the toll to 38,193. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (224), as the city saw 129 discharges and one death.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 224, Dharwad 85, Mysuru 25, Dakshina Kannada 19, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,835, followed by Mysuru 1,79,675 and Tumakuru 1,21,049.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,34,272, followed by Mysuru 1,77,024 and Tumakuru 1,19,797.