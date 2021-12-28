Karnataka Lockdown News Today: In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron variant, the Karnataka government had on Sunday imposed night curfew and other set of restrictions from Tuesday. However, a day later, the state government issued a clarification and said the restrictions with respect to the hotels are applicable only for eating places where food and beverages are served to the guests in the hotel. “There is no restriction on room occupancy under the approved capacity,” the state said in its latest order on Tuesday.Also Read - Travel Within India Holds Momentum Despite Rising Cancellation in International Bookings

Notably, the night curfew has been imposed in the state for 10 days from December 28, and it will be in effect between 10 PM and 5 AM. Apart from this, the state government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places. Also Read - Centre Asks States To Set Up Dedicated Vaccine Sites For Children Aged 15, Above

Karnataka government clarifies that the above restrictions with respect to the hotels are applicable only for eating places where food and beverages are served to the guests in the hotel. There is no restriction on room occupancy under the approved capacity pic.twitter.com/JwgN9ygOg5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Also Read - School Reopening News: Odisha to Resume Physical Schools For Classes 1 to 5 From Jan 3

Giving details the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said there is a curb on external functions and gatherings for the New Year.

The state government said that there will be no functions or parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings. Moreover, the places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

As per the guidelines, only 50 per cent seating capacity at these places will be applicable from December 30 to January 2.

Apart from the restrictions, the state government has also granted exemptions to other service providers such as ambulance, internet service providers and e-commerce.

Full list of exemptions for hotels and service providers:

Patients in need of urgent treatment have been exempted from the curfew restrictions.

Industries/companies doing operations at night have also been exempted.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers and essential staff of IT and ITeS companies have too been exempted from the rules.

Medical, emergency and essential services will operate during the curfew hours.

The goods carriers, empty vehicles, home delivery of goods and e-commerce are allowed.

Public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from the airport, bus stands and railway stations have been exempted from the guidelines.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Monday recorded 289 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,876 and the toll to 38,316. Bengaluru Urban continued to top in number of cases (172), as the city saw 155 discharges and two deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,61,728, followed by Mysuru 1,80,231 and Tumakuru 1,21,317. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,277, followed by Mysuru 1,77,699 and Tumakuru 1,20,080.