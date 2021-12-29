Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Amid strong opposition from business establishments with regards to the night curfew imposed in view of Omicron scare, Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he will review the containment measures on Thursday in Bengaluru. It must be noted that the night curfew, announced by the state government for 10 days, has come into effect across the state from Tuesday night. Part of the guidelines, the night curfew will be effective from 10 PM to 5 AM every day till January 7 morning.Also Read - Covid-19 Can Severely Increase Levels of Oxidative Stress, Damage: Study

Speaking to news agency PTI, CM Bommai said that he is observing all of the measures and added that after he goes to Bengaluru on Thursday, he will take a decision in this connection. Bommai said this in response to a question by reporters regarding opposition to night curfew.

Taking preventive measures, the Karnataka government has banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places, and places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

Saying that the night curfew and curbs will affect their business, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, hotel and pub owners, auto and taxi owners have urged the Bommai government to reconsider his decision regarding night curfew and New Year curbs.

The move to impose curbs were taken as there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters in the state and in the number of Omicron variant’s infections, with its tally in Karnataka now standing at 38.

Earlier, the state government had said that it is imposing additional containment measures proactively to break the chain of transmission in the state.

Stating that the night curfew has been decided following experts’ advice, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in a statement urged public to cooperate with authorities and police, by following the rules, for larger public good.

