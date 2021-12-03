Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines in view of the Omicron variant scare in the state a day after the Centre confirmed the detection of India’s first cases of the new variant from Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a high-level meeting today with officials over the new variant that has triggered a global alarm.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Booster Dose Soon? Centre's Research Body on Covid-19 Recommends It For 40 And Plus Population

"Govt postpones all events in educational institutes till Jan 15. Citizens are allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told mediapersons.

Here are top points for the big story: