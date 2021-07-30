Karnataka Lockdown: As Karnataka witnessed a sudden spike in COVID cases, new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday ordered the district administrations to strictly monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions and to impose additional containment measures as they feel required. The state government has also asked the districts for strict surveillance measures to be implemented at the border posts as per the prevailing guidelines.Also Read - Delta Variant May Spread Like Chickenpox, Cause More Severe Infection Than Other Forms of COVID-19: Reports

The move from the state government comes as Karnataka on Thursday reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491. Also Read - After Kerala, Another Southern State Witnesses Steep Spike In Covid Cases

Compulsory testing for all: Amid rising Covid cases in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi now, said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Cinema Halls Allowed To Reopen With 50% Capacity From Saturday | Details Here

He also added that the Karnataka government will further strengthen the state’s health infrastructure to combat the current wave of the pandemic.

State to tighten borders: Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard. “We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination,” he said.

Bommai said he will hold a video conference with district collectors and health officials of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu as well as Chikkamangaluru and Udupi.

Giving further details, Bommai also said that people travelling by roadways are being checked. There is a need to keep a tab on train passengers.

The district collectors (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have to take the responsibility of checking, he said adding that he has spoke to state the chief secretary in this regard.

Corona cases: Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253.

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667.

Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.