Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Joining other states in taking preventive measures, the Karnataka government on Tuesday enhanced restrictions and issued fresh guidelines for international travellers. In the fresh order, the Besavaraj Bommai government said the international travellers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and be in seven days home quarantine amid the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Also Read - RT-PCR Test, Self-isolation and 14-day Quarantine: Goa Issues Fresh Guidelines For International Passengers Due to Omicron

Speaking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said around 2,500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka every day and it is now mandatory for everyone to undergo RT-PCR testing. Also Read - Karnataka: 15 Nursing Students From Kerala Test Covid Positive; High Alert Issued on Border Areas

However, he said that the passengers who test negative will be home quarantined for 7 days. “Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on 5th day. Asymptomatic will be tested on 7th day. If positive, they’ll be immediately hospitalised and treated separately,” he added. Also Read - Omicron: New Travel Guidelines From Tomorrow For International Flyers. What You Must Know

Saying that the RT-PCR test is being carried out for travelers from countries where the new virus is found, he said the Chief Minister has instructed al officials to test travelers from all countries.

However, Sudhakar said all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of Omicron variant in the state. The strict measures have been taken as the new strain has been reported in at least 12 countries across the world.

He said considering the population and health infrastructure, India needs to be more careful than other countries. He added that the preparations for the health care services, including availability of beds, oxygen beds, deployment of doctors and personnel, supply of medicine were also discussed at the meeting.

Sudhakar added that at the meeting, various ways to effectively deal with the Omicron virus, how to control it and what preparations are to be taken in hospitals and medical colleges were discussed.

The state health minister also stated that using technology such as Quarantine App, Tele Medicine are also being considered and a panel of 10 experts has been set up to formulate separate guidelines for treatment.

Full list of guidelines for international passengers:

It is mandatory for all international passengers to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing upon arrival. The rules will be applicable for all irrespective of the origin country. Those who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day again. Asymptomatic passengers will be tested again on the seventh day. Sudhakar said the contacts of each international passenger, especially from nations where Omicron cases have been confirmed, is now being tracked. The Chief Minister has instructed us to test travelers from all countries. Sudhakar said those who have not got vaccinated should voluntarily come forward, get the shots and stay safe.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,148 and the toll to 38,211. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 185, Mysuru 28, Dakshina Kannada 19, Dharwad 9, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,56,452, followed by Mysuru 1,79,771 and Tumakuru 1,21,095. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,35,281, followed by Mysuru 1,77,102 and Tumakuru 1,19,830.