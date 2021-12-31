Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: Hours after revising night curfew timings in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed further restrictions and banned public entry to all beaches in the city. Issuing a fresh order, Dakshina Kannada district administration deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said any kind of New Year celebrations on beaches are not allowed after 7 PM. According to the order, the places where the public entry is banned include Tannirbhavi, Surathkal and Panambur. The curbs have been imposed in the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.Also Read - US Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Mid-flight, Isolates For 5 Hours in Bathroom

Apart from this, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said that the celebrations are not permitted in public places also. It must be noted that the night curfew, imposed since December 28 from 10 PM to 5 AM, is already in place in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Also Read - Mumbai Omicron Alert: 37% of Local Covid Cases of New Variant, Without Any Travel History, Says BMC

On the other hand, Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places. Also Read - Ahead of New Year Eve Parties, Mumbai Tightens COVID Restrictions | Check Fresh Curbs Here

Due to Omicron cases, the Karnataka government had on Thursday said the prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings.

“The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 PM on December 31 to 5 AM on January 1, 2022,” the order read.

The fresh order from the state said that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru. However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs can be held for their members without organizing any special events.

The state government said that the hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported a spike in cases with 707 new COVID infections and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily COVID cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others.