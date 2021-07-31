Bengaluru: Looking at the steep rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday revised its COVID guidelines and made RT-PCR test mandatory for people visiting the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. As per the guidelines, the negative RTPCR result must not be older than 72 hours. The state government said this RT-PCR test is mandatory irrespective of the visitors’ vaccination status.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: These Nine Markets to Remain Shut Till August 9. Full List

The guidelines were revied by the state government two days after Karnataka recorded a steep spike in new Covid cases at 2,052, which was 34 per cent more than Wednesday's 1,531. In the state, Bengaluru alone clocked 505 cases, much more than the previous day's count of 376.

The state government said that the latest RT-PCR tests is for all those travelling into the state by flights, trains, buses, and personal transport.

The state government further added that the airlines shall issue boarding passes only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours.

Strict checking at borders: Moreover, the state government has asked the authorities to be vigilant at the check posts in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysuru districts, which border Kerala, and Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, and Bidar districts that are adjacent to Maharashtra.

The move was taken as these two neighbouring states of Karnataka account for a majority of new Covid cases in the country now.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. The day also saw 1,631 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,43,110.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of caes (426), as as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Out of 34 deaths reported on Friday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,889, followed by Mysuru 1,72,779 and Tumakuru 1,17,721.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,02,560, followed by Mysuru 1,69,056 and Tumakuru 1,15,643.