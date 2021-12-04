Karnataka Lockdown News Today: As more cases of Omicron variant were detected in other parts of the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions and said any area with three or more cases of coronavirus in the state would be declared as a cluster. Earlier, the state government had decided to announce an area as cluster with 10 COVID cases but now the number has reduced to 3. In the fresh restrictions, the state government said the people in the cluster zones will undergo tests, treatment and vaccination.Also Read - Omicron: Delhi Airport Sets up 20 Counters to Test Foreign Passengers Coming From 'At-Risk' Countries

“Earlier, we had decided to identify a place as cluster with 10 COVID-19 cases, but now we have decided to minimise it to three. People in that area will undergo tests, treatment and vaccination,” CM Bommai said. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Mumbai Airport Reduces RT-PCR Test Price to Rs 3,900 | Details Here

Earlier in the day, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru issued fresh guidelines for international passengers and said at least 2 per cent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the ‘at risk’ category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport. The airport, however, said the cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by the BIAL. Also Read - More than half of Omicron cases in UK were double vaccinated

Taking to Twitter, the BIAL, which manages the airport, said, “As per the international travel guidelines, 2% of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the ‘at-risk’ list shall undergo random testing at the Airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL.”

The chief minister further said he has observed that cases are emerging in two types of clusters in the state — one in schools and colleges and the other, in residential apartments in Bengaluru.

In the fresh order, the Bommai government said double dose of vaccine has been made mandatory for parents of students who attend regular classes and that testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels.

The chief minister said experts have opined that Omicron is a fast spreading variant, but has not shown severe implications. “However instructions have been issued to intensify tracing and treatment,” Bommai said.

Full list of guidelines:

The COVID tests would be mandatory for those with co-morbidities.

The officials have been instructed to take foolproof measures against COVID.

The health department has been instructed to submit a detailed report to the government on the COVID cases in the state.

The officials have been directed to get the treatment protocol from the nations where the Omicron is present.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday recorded 413 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,97,246 and the toll to 38,220. The day also saw 256 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,52,101.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (212), as the city saw 185 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 6,896.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 212, Mysuru 45, Shivamogga 33, Tumakuru 30, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,57,035, followed by Mysuru 1,79,882 and Tumakuru 1,21,137.