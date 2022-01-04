Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Soon after holding the review meeting with the experts, Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai o Tuesday night imposed weekend curfew in the state. As per the fresh order from the state government, the weekend curfew will be imposed from Friday 10 PM till Monday 5 AM. The fresh lockdown-like curbs have been imposed in the state amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus.Also Read - Haryana Omicron: Govt Issues Fresh Restrictions, Allows Offices to Operate at 50 Per Cent Capacity

In the order, the state government also stated that it has deployed 8 IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID19 situation and Omicron related cases in 8 zones of Bengaluru. Also Read - Delhi Govt Directs Private Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For Covid Patients

Giving details about the guidelines, Karnataka minister R Ashoka said the theatres, malls, pubs and bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. However, the Karnataka government banned all kinds of gatherings at public places. Also Read - Karnataka to Impose Complete Lockdown Amid Omicron Cases? Bommai Says Will Seek Experts' View

Moreover, the minister added that the schools in Bengaluru, apart from Class 10th and 12th standards to remain shut for two weeks from 6th January.

Full list of guidelines here:

In the meantime, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had insisted upon special measures for Bengaluru amid rise in Covid-19 cases. Saying that the third wave of Covid-19 has already started, Sudhakar predicted that the state capital will be an epicentre of the latest outbreak.

“In the first and second waves of COVID-19, the infection rate used to double once in 15 days and 8-10 days, respectively. But now, this is doubling in 1-2 days. We need to be cautious,” Dr K Sudhakar said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister talked about the possibility of a lockdown, semi-lockdown or weekend curfew, and said he will have to wait for the experts’ view on it. He, however, pointed out that the lockdown will have an adverse effect on the economy.

“We have to keep the economy moving along with taking care of public health. That’s the thinking of our government. I seek public support to contain the spread of the disease,” Bommai said.

Regarding the possibility of closure of schools and colleges in view of rising COVID cases, Bommai said he will go by what the experts say in the meeting later in the evening.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 2,479 infections and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively. Notably, the state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 48 in Mysuru, 45 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad and 18 in Hassan. Other than Bengaluru, one death occurred in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero deaths.