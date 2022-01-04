Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Amid speculations that Karnataka will impose full lockdown in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is seeking the opinion of the experts in the matter. However, he added that more restrctions will be imposed and the border checkposts will be set up in places where there are village-to-village contacts between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Kerala. He also said the police station under the jurisdiction will be responsible for such checkposts.Also Read - Tougher Restrictions Likely in Bengaluru as Minister Claims Third Wave Begins In Karnataka | Read Details

“Our experiences since the first and second wave have been that the infections in Karnataka rise whenever COVID-19 cases spiral in our neighbouring states, with whom we have daily business activities. We have to focus on that area,” Bommai said Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Row: Bengaluru Student Arrested, Women Believed To be Mastermind Detained From Uttarakhand

Taking about the laxity in the border regions, the Chief Minister said the border is vast and checking is happening at the main checkposts only. However, there are contacts with neighbouring states at the village level. Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Row: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Detained By Mumbai Police

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds a meeting with members of the COVID19 Task Force and experts in Bengaluru (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/LgAV2RW2wJ — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

“Today, I am going to issue a direction to hold the police stations responsible for places where there is village-to-village contact. We will set up checkposts in such villages there and deploy people,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking about the possibility of a lockdown, semi-lockdown or weekend curfew, Bommai said he will have to wait for the experts’ view on it. He, however, pointed out that the lockdown will have an adverse effect on the economy.

Saying that he has to keep the economy moving along with taking care of public health he said he seeks public support to contain the spread of the disease.

Will the state close the schools and colleges amid rising COVID cases? Bommai said he will go by what the experts say in the meeting later in the evening.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 288 recoveries, 2479 new cases and 4 deaths. At present, the Active cases stand at 13,532.

2,479 new cases and 4 deaths reported in Karnataka today; positivity rate goes up to 2.59% : Stat Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K New Omicron cases today: 00

Total Omicron cases: 77 pic.twitter.com/qSotKeFh5V — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

In the similar manner, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths.

Of the deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Chitradurga, and Hassan.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 52 new cases, Udupi 43, and Dharwad 19. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,66,392 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,338 and Tumakuru 1,21,367.