Mangaluru: Major pilgrimage centres in Dakshina Kannada — Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya and Kateel — will remain closed for devotees on weekends, reported news agency ANI quoting Karnataka district authorities. All special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, serving of prasada, etc have been cancelled. The decision was taken by the district authorities in the wake of a resurgence in Covid cases in these districts sharing borders with Kerala.Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed Across City Till August 16 Amid Rising R-Value in Karnataka

The decision has been taken to put a pause on devotees’ movement from other states, as well as other districts, said K.V.Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru on Wednesday evening. The Manjunatheshwara temple of Dharmasthala, Subramanya temple of Kukke Subramanya and Durga Parameshwari temple of Kateel, will only open from 7 AM to 7 PM on weekdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple attracts 10,000 devotees and Kukke Subramanya temple about 20,000 footfalls daily. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Latest Update: BBMP Now Takes BIG Decision to Combat COVID Spread. Read Details Here

For those who wish to visit the temples on weekdays and stay in dormitories, the RT-PCR test negative certificate of not less than 72 hours has been made compulsory. Social distancing have to be maintained in the rooms and dormitories and directions have been issued to sanitize all rooms, dormitories. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: CM Bommai Directs THESE Districts Bordering Kerala to Intensify COVID Surveillance Measures. Full List Here

(With inputs from IANS)