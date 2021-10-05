Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued fresh lockdown guidelines for Dussehra and said only 500 people can participate in the October 15 ‘Jambu Savari’ (elephant parade) that is the highlight of the famous festival in Mysuru.Also Read - Don't See Third Covid Wave Hitting Mumbai: Here's What BMC Told Bombay High Court
The fresh guidelines from the state government come as the state recently witnessed a massive shortage of hospital beds and oxygen crisis during the second wave of coronavirus in April-May. Part of the preventive measures, the state has issued guidelines to manage the crowd that throng markets and public places in the ongoing festive season.
During the Dussehra celebration, a grand procession of the Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol on an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city every year. During this time, special pujas are being held at Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi hill on October 7. The state government in the guidelines said that only 100 will be allowed to witness the event.
Saying that only 500 people are allowed to attend the two-hour cultural event, which will be held every evening for 10 days starting October 7, the state government added that the events will be telecast live for the devotees.
Full list of guidelines:
- The state government said that heavy police security will be ensured at important venues where the cultural events will take place.
- In the guidelines, the state government added that the participants, including government officials, artistes and policemen need to have a negative RTPCR report post October 4.
- They also need to have a proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination.
- The state government said other Covid protocols such as compulsory mask and social distancing are in place.
- As per the fresh order, only 400 people can participate in the Dussehra festivities and programmes in other districts.