Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued fresh lockdown guidelines for Dussehra and said only 500 people can participate in the October 15 'Jambu Savari' (elephant parade) that is the highlight of the famous festival in Mysuru.

The fresh guidelines from the state government come as the state recently witnessed a massive shortage of hospital beds and oxygen crisis during the second wave of coronavirus in April-May. Part of the preventive measures, the state has issued guidelines to manage the crowd that throng markets and public places in the ongoing festive season.

During the Dussehra celebration, a grand procession of the Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol on an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city every year. During this time, special pujas are being held at Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi hill on October 7. The state government in the guidelines said that only 100 will be allowed to witness the event.

Saying that only 500 people are allowed to attend the two-hour cultural event, which will be held every evening for 10 days starting October 7, the state government added that the events will be telecast live for the devotees.

Full list of guidelines: