Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: With the coronavirus cases going up again in the state, the Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday sounded high alert and said it has undertaken a slew of measures to prevent its further spread. Saying that the meeting of Covid Experts committee has discussed the prevailing situation the department said it has undertaken a serological survey.Also Read - Covid Fear Returns In Karnataka As State Sees Spike In Cases Yet Again; Is 4th Wave Here? What We Know So Far

The development comes as the state recorded 301 fresh COVID infections and one death in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.92 per cent and active cases in the state have risen to 2,414 Also Read - Covid Cases Surge In Tamil Nadu; 12 Test Positive For Omicron Sub-Variants

Make masks compulsory in state, suggest experts

In the meantime, the experts suggested to make masks compulsory, implement guidelines, and conduct genomic sequencing tests. They have also suggested increasing the number of Covid tests and to keep vigil on the international passengers. Also Read - Covid Cases Rise Again: Centre Tells 5 States to Monitor Situation; Maharashtra Asks Officials to Increase Testing

The Health Department also confirmed that it has started the third round of the serological survey of children between 6 to 14 years across the state. It said the survey will reveal the impact of the coronavirus in the fourth wave.

The state health department further added that the special teams have been formed to conduct serological surveys at district and taluk levels.

Bommai might impose COVID curbs

With the rise in cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days. However, he said there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry.

“In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me,” Bommai said.

He said that based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.

“There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about COVID, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic,” he added.

Coronavirus Latest Update

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh COVID infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066. The Health Department said 146 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,837 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,414.