Karnataka Lockdown News: Keeping the possibility of COVID third wave in view, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday issued a fresh list of guidelines for the festive season and restricted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to 3 days only. Notably, the decision has been taken against the Karnataka government's order allowing five days' of festivities in the state.

In the fresh order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. He also added that there should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion.

The new set of guidelines came after the BBMP had a meeting with senior district level officers and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

Giving further details, Gaurav Gupta said the BBMP had last year permitted Ganesha festival for three days, which will continue this year as well. He also added that the decision to restrict it for only three days was taken after inputs from the police that there were possibilities of large gatherings participating in the public celebrations.

Full list of guidelines

As per the fresh order, Gupta said that Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris have been banned in Bengaluru. The BBMP asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency. Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home only or in mobile tank. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height. The immersion of idols in lakes has been band. One Ganesha idol at public place in each ward is permitted for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP.

Corona cases: On Monday, Karnataka reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,56,137 and death toll to 37,426. The day also saw 1,071 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,01,299.

Eight deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri (2), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 258, Bengaluru Urban 243, Mysuru 78, Hassan 62, Udupi 53, Kodagu 52, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,39,724, followed by Mysuru 1,76,570 and Tumakuru 1,19,470.