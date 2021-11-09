Karnataka Lockdown: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced fresh restrictions in border areas of the state and imposed special surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring state, particularly from Mumbai.Also Read - Assam Govt Releases Guidelines For Chhath Puja And Raas Festivals | Complete SOPs Here

In the order, the Karnataka government announced guidelines for the short-term travellers (two days or less) from Maharashtra including Mumbai city to Karnataka by any mode of transport – Road, Rail or Airways. Also Read - Good News For India: Over 96 Countries Agree To Mutually Accept Vaccination Certificates, Says Govt

“Even though Karnataka and Maharashtra have showed vast improvement in COVID situation, the daily case load and test positivity rate are slightly higher in Maharashtra compared to Karnataka,” the state government said. Also Read - West Bengal: Mamata Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew From These Districts For Two Days

The move to impose fresh restrictions was taken during the meeting of the State advisory committee on COVID-19 in Bengaluru on November 6. However, these norms were amended to allow visits of short duration following reduction of cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Notably, the new guidelines will apply to people who arrive in Karnataka by road, rail or air, and who return to Maharashtra in two days.

Giving further details, the state government said if the travellers are complied with the norms listed out by the state government, such travellers will be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative report for short duration of visit.

Full guidelines here

However, the state government made it clear that the travellers must be asymptomatic. The travellers from Maharashtra to Karnataka should submit a self-declaration on asymptomatic condition while boarding. They have to mandatorily undergo thermal scanning on arrival. They will have to carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate for both the doses. They will compulsorily wear a mask and adhere to Covid rules in Karnataka. They will have to produce a valid return ticket to Maharashtra.

It must be noted that Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403, according to state health department. Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

On the other hand, Karnataka recorded 283 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,235 and the toll to 38,118. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (159), as the city saw 104 discharges and one death.