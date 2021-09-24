Karnataka Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed the cinema halls to reopen from October 1. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1 while adhering to COVID norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine. The state government, however, said that the night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 PM to 5 AM from September 25.Also Read - Jamia University to Reopen From Nov For Final Year Vaccinated PhD Students

The state government allowed the pubs to operate from October 3. The Besavaraj Bommai government said that the Classes from 6 to 12 will resume for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1%. Also Read - Karnataka: 20% Beds In Govt Hospitals To Be Reserved for Children to Fight COVID Third Wave

In the guidelines, the state government said that the strict surveillance at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra to continue. The move has comes as Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases compared to other states. Also Read - Centre Urges People To Follow Covid Guidelines, Avoid Mass Gatherings in Containment Zones During Festivals | Key Points

Full list of guidelines here:

Classes from 6 to 12 to operate for five days a week with full strength in districts having positivity rate less than 1 per cent. Sanitization must be done on Saturdays and Sundays on such schools. In the districts have greater than 1 per cent test positivity rate, existing arrangement will continue. Night curfew will continue to be imposed with revised timing from 10 pm to 5 am in the state. Pubs to operate strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour from October 3. Pregnant women not allowed in public places. Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 100 per cent of its seating capacity. Hand sanitiser at entry and at strategic places should be provided by the organisers.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday recorded 789 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,71,833 and death toll to 37,706. The day also saw 1,050 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,20,792.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 285 new cases, as the city saw 273 discharges and 8 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,306.

Besides Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded 5 deaths Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru (3), Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest number of fresh cases at 108, Mysuru 71 and Udupi 69.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,959, followed by Mysuru 1,77,623 and Tumakuru 1,20,040.