Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday made it clear that the government is not planning to impose any lockdown in the state. The statement comes after Karnataka reported a surge in the Covid cases in some educational institutions and the detection of the new strain Omicron. However, the chief minister instructed adherence to strict precautions at schools and colleges, but not to close them.Also Read - Sample of 1 Person Who Tested Covid Positive at Bengaluru Airport Different From Delta: Karnataka Health Minister

Urging the people not to panic about the new variant of the Covid virus, Omicron, the chief minister urged to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. He further added that the those arriving from the countries where Omicron variant was found are being screened at the airports and that they would be allowed into the cities only if they test negative. Also Read - Omicron Variant Threat: Nepal Suspends Issuing Visas to African Visitors

A negative report has been made mandatory for students from Kerala who are studying in Karnataka and a second test is being done on them on the seventh day of the first negative report. Also Read - Omicron Symptoms: What We Know So Far About New COVID Variant's Severity | Top 5 Points

Earlier, the Karnataka government revised guidelines for people coming to the state from ‘at-risk’ or other nations. The revised guidelines asked the travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries to undergo RT-PCR test upon arrival. Besides, the government has made home isolation mandatory for seven days. On the 8th day, the travellers will have to undergo retesting, the government’s order said.

Key highlights of the guidelines