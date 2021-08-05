Bengaluru: With an aim to contain the spread of the virus in the state, KB Sivakumar, deputy commissioner of Shivamogga district, issued an order making it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 negative reports to visit Jog Falls and other tourist spots. According to the latest update, the authorities have also made vaccination certificates (both doses) and negative RT-PCR test reports which are not more than 72 hours from the time of entry must for those who want to visit the district from other states.Also Read - West Bengal School Reopening News: State Plans to Start Classes on Alternate Days After Durga Puja Vacations, Announces Mamata Banerjee

Designated staff will check Covid-19 negative reports of travellers who visit popular tourist destinations such as Jog Falls, Agumbe sunset point, Gajanur Tunga dam, Bhadra River Project (BRP), Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa and Sakrebailu elephant camp. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Major Pilgrimage Centres Closed on Weekends Due to Resurgence in Covid Cases

The Karnataka district authorities on Thursday informed that major pilgrimage centres in Dakshina Kannada — Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya and Kateel — will remain closed for devotees on weekends. Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms in Children is for a Short Duration, Finds Study

All special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, serving of prasada, etc have been cancelled. The decision was taken by the district authorities in the wake of a resurgence in Covid cases in these districts sharing borders with Kerala.

According to the reports, the decision has been taken to put a pause on devotees’ movement from other states, as well as other districts. The Manjunatheshwara temple of Dharmasthala, Subramanya temple of Kukke Subramanya and Durga Parameshwari temple of Kateel, will only open from 7 AM to 7 PM on weekdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple attracts 10,000 devotees and Kukke Subramanya temple about 20,000 footfalls daily.

For those who wish to visit the temples on weekdays and stay in dormitories, the RT-PCR test negative certificate of not less than 72 hours has been made compulsory. Social distancing have to be maintained in the rooms and dormitories and directions have been issued to sanitize all rooms, dormitories.